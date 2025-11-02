11.1.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Devon Amoo-Mensah scored the only goal as No. 8 seed Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against No. 1 seed Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, with Le Rouge's victory their first at Lynn Family Stadium in club history.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
