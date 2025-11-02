11.1.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United FC and Brooklyn FC split points in a 1-1 draw after first-half goals by Rebecca Cooke and Kelli Van Treeck.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 1, 2025

Aguilera, Martinez, Tapia Called up for Puerto Rico Qualifier - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.