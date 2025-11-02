GSL Fort Lauderdale United FC

11.1.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC and Brooklyn FC split points in a 1-1 draw after first-half goals by Rebecca Cooke and Kelli Van Treeck.

