11.1.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Stefan Lukić scored the only goal in the second minute of extra time as No. 1 seed FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against No. 8 seed Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, earning Tulsa its first postseason win in club history.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025
- Hounds Advance in PK Shootout Over Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to FC Tulsa - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Top-Seeded Louisville City FC in the First Round of the USL Championship Playoffs - Detroit City FC
- Match Recap - USL Championship Playoffs Round 1 - Loudoun United FC
- Riverhounds Advance on PK Shootout - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Historic Campaign Comes to Abrupt First-Round Ending at Hands of Detroit - Louisville City FC
- Valiant Effort Ends in Heartbreak as Hartford Athletic Bow out on Penalties at Pittsburgh - Hartford Athletic
- Anderson's early goal leads NCFC to Eastern Conference Quarterfinal win - North Carolina FC
- Republic FC and Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett Launch Donation Campaign to Support Families Impacted by Hurricane Melissa - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sidelined to Success: Kyle Edwards' Championship Journey Fueled by Expert Care from Trinity Health of New England - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Western Conference Quarterfinal
- Tulsa Rallies Behind FC Tulsa at Packed Playoff Pep Rally at McNellie's
- Calheira Named USL Championship Player of the Week as FC Tulsa Lands Three on Team of the Week 34
- FC Tulsa Ready for First Playoff Match Since 1983 vs. Colorado Springs
- FC Tulsa Clinches Dominant 3-0 Win Over Switchbacks to Close Regular Season on a High