11.1.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Stefan Lukić scored the only goal in the second minute of extra time as No. 1 seed FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against No. 8 seed Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, earning Tulsa its first postseason win in club history.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.