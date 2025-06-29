Sports stats

CFL Toronto Argonauts

105-Yard Fumble Recovery Magic! I CFL

June 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


With the REDBLACKS knocking on the door, Derek Slywka scoops up a Kalil Pimpleton fumble and takes it 105 yards to the house for a massive touchdown!
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central