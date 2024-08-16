10 Goals in 7 Games: Denis Bouanga Leagues Cup All-Time Leading Goal Scorer

August 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC star Denis Bouanga's 10 goals in 7 games make him the Leagues Cup all-time leading goal scorer!

