10.9.2024: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC ran its undefeated streak to five games with a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Championship Soccer Stadium as Ethan Zubak notched a late insurance goal after an own goal by the visitors had broken the deadlock in the first half.
