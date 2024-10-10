10.9.2024: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Orange County SC ran its undefeated streak to five games with a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Championship Soccer Stadium as Ethan Zubak notched a late insurance goal after an own goal by the visitors had broken the deadlock in the first half.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.