10.9.2024: New Mexico United vs Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC rallied from a goal down as Tomas Angel and Charlie Dennis found the net either side of halftime to earn a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park to boost Rising's position above the playoff line.
