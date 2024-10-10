10.9.2024: New Mexico United vs Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Phoenix Rising FC rallied from a goal down as Tomas Angel and Charlie Dennis found the net either side of halftime to earn a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park to boost Rising's position above the playoff line.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.