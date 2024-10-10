10.9.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Miles Lyons scored the equalizer with two minutes to go as El Paso Locomotive FC rallied with two goals in the final 10 minutes to earn a 2-2 draw against San Antonio FC at Southwest University Field to earn the Copa Tejas crown for the season

