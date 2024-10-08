10.8.2024: Loudoun United FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

James Musa marked his 200th regular season appearance in the USL Championship with a late game-winner as Indy Eleven earned a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field to move the Boys in Blue's undefeated streak to three games as the visitors moved up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

