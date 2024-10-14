10.6.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

October 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







Goals from Hannah Davison and Gracie Brian propel Dallas Trinity FC over host Spokane Zephyr FC in a tight 2-1 matchup.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.