10.6.2024: Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
October 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Lexington SC's Kimberly Mendez equalizes in the tenth minute of second-half stoppage time to steal a point at home against league leaders Carolina Ascent FC.
