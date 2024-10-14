10.6.2024: Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

October 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Lexington SC's Kimberly Mendez equalizes in the tenth minute of second-half stoppage time to steal a point at home against league leaders Carolina Ascent FC.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.