10.6.2024: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

October 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United's Reese Klein scored a long range shot in the club's home opener against Brooklyn FC. This marks a three match win streak for FTL UTD.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.