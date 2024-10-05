10.5.24: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC clinches record sixth consecutive postseason berth in sixth season of existence with 2-1 comeback victory against Lexington SC at Clemson University's Historic Riggs Field through Sebastián Velásquez's stunning 51st-minute winner.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 5, 2024
- Greenville Secures Sixth Playoff Berth with Win over Lexington - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Secures 4-2 Victory Over Charlotte Independence - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Greenville Secures Sixth Playoff Berth with Win over Lexington
- Get to Know Your Opponent: Lexington SC
- Saturday's Match vs. Lexington Moved to Clemson
- Greenville Earns 2-2 Draw with Fuego
- Greenville Triumph Smashes Winless Streak With 5-2 Victory Over Chattanooga