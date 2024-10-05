Sports stats



10.5.24: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC clinches record sixth consecutive postseason berth in sixth season of existence with 2-1 comeback victory against Lexington SC at Clemson University's Historic Riggs Field through Sebastián Velásquez's stunning 51st-minute winner.
