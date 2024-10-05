10.5.24: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC clinches record sixth consecutive postseason berth in sixth season of existence with 2-1 comeback victory against Lexington SC at Clemson University's Historic Riggs Field through Sebastián Velásquez's stunning 51st-minute winner.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.