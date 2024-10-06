10.5.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Khori Bennett's 13th goal of the season earned Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw with Orange County SC at Cashman Field with the result enough to earn the Lights their first trip to the USL Championship Playoffs in club history.

