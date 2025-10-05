10.4.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Spokane Zephyr FC and Lexington SC play to a scoreless draw for the second time this season as both sides record their fourth clean sheets.







