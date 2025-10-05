10.4.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers stave off postseason elimination with 2-1 victory against first-place One Knoxville SC at City Stadium, as Adrian Billhardt, Maxi Schenfeld score in Roos' first win in over a month.







