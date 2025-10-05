10.4.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Richmond Kickers stave off postseason elimination with 2-1 victory against first-place One Knoxville SC at City Stadium, as Adrian Billhardt, Maxi Schenfeld score in Roos' first win in over a month.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 4, 2025
- Kickers Earn 3 Points at Home in a 2-1 Win against Knoxville - Richmond Kickers
- Greenville Held to 0-0 Draw in Road Duel - Greenville Triumph SC
- Spokane Velocity FC Secure Narrow 1-0 Victory over Charlotte Independence - Spokane Velocity FC
- Keegan's Goal Not Enough as Hearts Lose to Madison - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Forward Madison FC Get Massive Road Win in Portland - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.