USL1 Richmond Kickers

10.4.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video


Richmond Kickers stave off postseason elimination with 2-1 victory against first-place One Knoxville SC at City Stadium, as Adrian Billhardt, Maxi Schenfeld score in Roos' first win in over a month.

Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from October 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central