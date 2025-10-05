10.4.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC hands Portland Hearts of Pine first home loss since July 2, defeats newcomers, 3-1, as Derek Gebhard, Lucca Dourado, Garrett McLaughlin score to help 'Mingos claim third win across last four matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 4, 2025

