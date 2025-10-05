10.4.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC hands Portland Hearts of Pine first home loss since July 2, defeats newcomers, 3-1, as Derek Gebhard, Lucca Dourado, Garrett McLaughlin score to help 'Mingos claim third win across last four matches.
