10.4.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Juan Tejada scored the only goal as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Weidner Field, breaking a 12-game regular season winless streak in the series between the sides that dated to 2019 as Carlos Herrera recorded his 30th career regular season shutout.







