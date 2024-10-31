10.31.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
October 31, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Luana Grabias records her first USL Super League goal to lift Brooklyn FC 1-0 over Spokane Zephyr FC, earning its sixth win and moving Brooklyn into No. 1 in the standings for the first time this season.
