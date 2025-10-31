10.30.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC picked up its third win in its last four matches after Rylee Baisden recorded a brace for a 2-1 victory against Spokane Zephyr FC.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Zephyr FC Rallies Late But Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Carolina Ascent FC - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Baisden's Brace Powers Carolina Ascent Past Spokane Zephyr FC - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Zephyr FC Rallies Late But Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Carolina Ascent FC
- Zephyr FC Leaves D.C. with Draw After Late Equalizer
- Spokane Zephyr FC Move to First Place in the Gainbridge Super League Standings with 2-0 Victory
- Spokane Zephyr FC Names U.S. Soccer's Nicole Lukic as Head Coach
- Spokane Zephyr FC Battle Lexington SC to Draw in Defensive Duel