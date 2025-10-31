10.30.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC picked up its third win in its last four matches after Rylee Baisden recorded a brace for a 2-1 victory against Spokane Zephyr FC.







