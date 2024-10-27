10.27.2024: Brooklyn FC vs Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

October 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Samantha Kroeger, Dana Scheriff and Mackenzie George record goals in Brooklyn FC's 3-1 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC for its second consecutive victory and highest-scoring result of the season. Felicia Knox cut into the deficit for FTL UTD with her first goal of the campaign.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.