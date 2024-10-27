10.27.2024: Brooklyn FC vs Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
October 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Samantha Kroeger, Dana Scheriff and Mackenzie George record goals in Brooklyn FC's 3-1 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC for its second consecutive victory and highest-scoring result of the season. Felicia Knox cut into the deficit for FTL UTD with her first goal of the campaign.
