10.26.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Juan Tejada scored the only goal as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference on the final day of the regular season.

