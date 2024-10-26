10.26.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
The Charlotte Independence defeat the Richmond Kickers for a club-record 10th time with 1-0 victory, as Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. becomes third player in USL League One history to total 20 or more goals across all competitions in a single season.
