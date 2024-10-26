Sports stats



Richmond Kickers

10.26.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video


The Charlotte Independence defeat the Richmond Kickers for a club-record 10th time with 1-0 victory, as Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. becomes third player in USL League One history to total 20 or more goals across all competitions in a single season.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central