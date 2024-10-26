10.26.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Edward Kizza scored for a fifth consecutive outing to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Highmark Stadium to earn the Hounds their place in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024
- Oalex Anderson's record-breaking goal clinches playoff berth for NCFC - North Carolina FC
- Loudoun United FC eliminated from post-season contention - Loudoun United FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (10.26.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Close out 2024 Season on the Road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley to Retire After Saturday's Match - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- RDA Partners with AHN Sports Performance
- Preview: Hounds vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- Riverhounds Look to Clinch Playoff Berth Saturday
- Analyzing the Hounds' Playoff Picture
- Two Hounds Land on League's Best 11