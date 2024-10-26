10.26.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Edward Kizza scored for a fifth consecutive outing to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Highmark Stadium to earn the Hounds their place in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.