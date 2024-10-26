10.26.2024: North Carolina FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Paco Craig and Oalex Anderson rallied North Carolina FC to a 2-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at WakeMed Soccer Park to book North Carolina's place in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs after the Lights had opened the scoring early through Khori Bennett.

