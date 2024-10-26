10.26.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Wilson Harris recorded a first-half brace before Ray Serrano and Phillip Goodrum added second-half goals to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Lynn Family Stadium as LouCity equaled the USL Championship's single-season record with its 24th win of the regular season.

