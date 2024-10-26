10.26.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Ahead of 2025 move to USL Championship, Lexington SC concludes time in USL League One with 3-0 road victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC through goals from Alexis Cerritos, Isaac Cano and all-time leading scorer, Ates Diouf.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024

Fuego FC's Fierce Fight Falls Short in 3-1 Battle against Union Omaha - Central Valley Fuego FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.