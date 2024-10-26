10.26.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Ahead of 2025 move to USL Championship, Lexington SC concludes time in USL League One with 3-0 road victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC through goals from Alexis Cerritos, Isaac Cano and all-time leading scorer, Ates Diouf.
