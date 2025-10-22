10.21.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Portland Hearts of Pine celebrated a USL League One record crowd of 6,440 fans at Fitzpatrick Stadium with a club-record 6-1 win over Spokane Velocity FC as Nathanial James, Ollie Wright, Nathan Messer, Titus Washington and Jay Tee Kamara scored for the hosts.







