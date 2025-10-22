10.21.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Portland Hearts of Pine celebrated a USL League One record crowd of 6,440 fans at Fitzpatrick Stadium with a club-record 6-1 win over Spokane Velocity FC as Nathanial James, Ollie Wright, Nathan Messer, Titus Washington and Jay Tee Kamara scored for the hosts.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 21, 2025
- Hearts Break Record After Record in 6-1 Mauling of Spokane - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Obregón Named USL League One Player of the Week, Continues Assault on Records in Season Finale this Weekend at ChattanoogaÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Bazini, Rasheed, Vivas Earn Team of the Week - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.