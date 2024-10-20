10.20.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Dembor Benson scored the only goal with eight minutes to go as Central Valley Fuego FC took a 1-0 victory against Greenville Triumph SC at Fresno State Soccer Stadium to give Fuego all three points in its final home game of the campaign.
