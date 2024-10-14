10.2.2024: DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
October 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Sydny Nasello assisted Cecilie Fløe Nielsen twice and Carlee Giammona converted from the penalty spot to secure the 3-0 win for Tampa Bay Sun FC against DC Power FC as Tampa Bay remains undefeated on the road.
