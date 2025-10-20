USL1 One Knoxville SC

10.19.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC returns to top of table, sweeps Texoma FC with 2-1 victory at Covenant Health Park, as Kempes Tekiela, Babacar Diene score early in second half.

