10.19.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Second-half goals by Oalex Anderson and Evan Conway led North Carolina FC to a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at WakeMed Soccer Park to boost NCFC's playoff chances as the Rowdies suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

