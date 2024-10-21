10.19.2024: FC Tulsa vs Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
October 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Kyle Edwards scored a second-half winner as Hartford Athletic rallied for a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to remain in control of their postseason path with the club's fourth victory in the past five outings.
