10.19.2024: FC Tulsa vs Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

October 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Kyle Edwards scored a second-half winner as Hartford Athletic rallied for a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to remain in control of their postseason path with the club's fourth victory in the past five outings.

