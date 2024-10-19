10.19.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Rhys Williams and Laurent Kissiedou scored either side of halftime to lead Detroit City FC to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC before Nate Steinwascher added a stoppage-time penalty kick to become the fourth goalkeeper to record a goal in the USL Championship's history.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024
- Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale - Detroit City FC
- Match Day: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale
- Detroit City FC Set for Regular Season Home Finale on Saturday, Looking to Clinch a Home Playoff Match
- Defender Devon Amoo-Mensah Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Detroit City FC
- Le Rouge Can Clinch a Playoff Spot Today against Indy Eleven
- Danny Dichio Earns Coach of the Month Honors for September