10.19.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhys Williams and Laurent Kissiedou scored either side of halftime to lead Detroit City FC to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC before Nate Steinwascher added a stoppage-time penalty kick to become the fourth goalkeeper to record a goal in the USL Championship's history.
