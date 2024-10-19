10.19.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Rhys Williams and Laurent Kissiedou scored either side of halftime to lead Detroit City FC to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC before Nate Steinwascher added a stoppage-time penalty kick to become the fourth goalkeeper to record a goal in the USL Championship's history.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.