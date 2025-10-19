10.18.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Westchester SC erases pair of deficits in 2-2 road draw against Portland Hearts of Pine, as WSC's Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. closes in on Golden Boot with brace in final 18 minutes of contest at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 18, 2025
