10.18.2025: FC Naples vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Luis Gil scores winner in 87th minute to help Spokane Velocity FC defeat FC Naples, 1-0, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in second meeting between postseason-bound sides.

