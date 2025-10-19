10.18.2025: FC Naples vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Luis Gil scores winner in 87th minute to help Spokane Velocity FC defeat FC Naples, 1-0, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in second meeting between postseason-bound sides.







