10.18.2025: FC Naples vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Luis Gil scores winner in 87th minute to help Spokane Velocity FC defeat FC Naples, 1-0, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in second meeting between postseason-bound sides.
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 18, 2025
- Red Wolves Secure Key Road Victory, Top Charlotte, 2-1 - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Spokane Velocity FC Clinches Home Playoff Match with Gritty Road Win in Naples - Spokane Velocity FC
- Triumph Eliminated from Postseason Contention with Rivalry Loss - Greenville Triumph SC
- Tormenta Clinches Playoffs in 4-1 Triumph over Greenville - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- History at Fitzy: Hearts Clinch Playoff Berth with Tie against Westchester - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Forward Madison FC Fall to Union Omaha Tonight in Nebraska - Forward Madison FC
- A Record-Setting Obregón Stunner Gives Westchester Soccer Club a Last Minute 2-2 Tie at Portland Saturday - Westchester SC
- Know Before You Go: vs. Forward Madison - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- FC Naples' 4-0 Victory Clinches Playoffs in Inaugural Season
- FC Naples Clinches a 2-1 Win over Greenville Triumph
- FC Naples Battles to 2-2 Draw with Westchester SC
- FC Naples Earns Hard-Fought Point on the Road against Forward Madison
- FC Naples Defeats Texoma in Thrilling 2-1 Victory