10.18.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jonas Fjeldberg scored the only goal of the game as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Weidner Field to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference on Saturday night.

