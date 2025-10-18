10.17.2025: Lexington SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sebastián Herrera scored a stoppage-time equalizer as Sacramento Republic FC rallied late to earn a 2-2 draw against Lexington SC on Friday night after Marcus Epps had recorded a goal and assist for the hosts to stake them to a two-goal lead at Lexington SC Stadium.







