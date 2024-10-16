10.16.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Ethan Zubak and Cameron Dunbar scored in either half to lead Orange County SC to a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park as goalkeeper Colin Shutler posted his fifth shutout in the past six outings to maintain OCSC's drive toward a postseason berth.

