10.16.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Ethan Zubak and Cameron Dunbar scored in either half to lead Orange County SC to a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park as goalkeeper Colin Shutler posted his fifth shutout in the past six outings to maintain OCSC's drive toward a postseason berth.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
