DC Power FC

10.16.2024: DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

October 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC and Dallas Trinity FC split points for the second time this season, this time playing to a scoreless draw at Audi Field.

