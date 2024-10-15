10.15.24: Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

October 15, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Jaydah Bedoya and Allison Pantuso both scored their first USL Super League goals to split points in the 1-1 draw between Brooklyn FC and Carolina Ascent FC. Carolina remains undefeated and at the top of the table through seven matches.

