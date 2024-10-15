10.14.24: One Knoxville vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Goals from Stávros Zarokóstas and Rudi Castro, Jr. help One Knoxville SC pick up first win in over a month, overcome early deficit to defeat Central Valley Fuego FC, 2-1, in fourth consecutive victory against club.

