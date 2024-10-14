10.13.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







Lexington SC earned its first win in club history after Sydney Shepherd scored the game-winner in the dying minutes of second-half stoppage time. Shea Moyer and Marykate McGuire also recorded goals for Lexington in the 3-2 victory against Spokane Zephyr FC.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.