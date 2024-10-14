10.13.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
October 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Lexington SC earned its first win in club history after Sydney Shepherd scored the game-winner in the dying minutes of second-half stoppage time. Shea Moyer and Marykate McGuire also recorded goals for Lexington in the 3-2 victory against Spokane Zephyr FC.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 14, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Lexington Steals Victory from Spokane with Stoppage Time Goal
- Spokane Zephyr Search for Next Win as they Host Lexington SC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Falls to Dallas Trinity FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Prepares for Face-Off with Dallas Trinity FC
- Six Athletes Experiencing First Professional Contracts in Zephyr's Inaugural Season