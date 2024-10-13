10.13.2024: Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Rhode Island FC continued to edge toward the playoffs as it played to a scoreless draw against Loudoun United FC at Beirne Stadium as United kept its playoff chances alive with two games to play in the regular season.
