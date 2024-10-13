10.13.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Coleman Gannon notched a goal and assist while Joe Gyau and Christian Pinzon also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC pulled away for a 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to move into second position in the Western Conference standings.

