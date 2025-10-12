10.12.2025: Westchester SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on October 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







A Brecc Evans own goal and league-leading 15th goal of the regular season for Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. powered Westchester SC to 2-0 win over FC Naples at the Stadium at Memorial Field, earning the hosts their first clean sheet of the season and third win at home.







