10.12.2025: Westchester SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on October 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
A Brecc Evans own goal and league-leading 15th goal of the regular season for Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. powered Westchester SC to 2-0 win over FC Naples at the Stadium at Memorial Field, earning the hosts their first clean sheet of the season and third win at home.
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2025
- Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Inaugural Home Schedule with Historic 2-0 Shutout of Playoff-Bound FC Naples - Westchester SC
- Los Pájaros Take All 3 Points at Home - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester SC Stories
- Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Inaugural Home Schedule with Historic 2-0 Shutout of Playoff-Bound FC Naples
- Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Home Schedule with Sunday Afternoon Match against FC Naples
- WSC Drops 3-1 Decision at South Georgia Friday Night; Home Finale Awaits Next Sunday in Mount Vernon
- Westchester Soccer Club Hits the Road to South Georgia Friday
- An Inaugural Season of Near Misses Continued with WSC 1-0 Loss to Forward Madison Sunday Night in Mount Vernon