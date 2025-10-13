10.12.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC recorded its fifth-consecutive clean sheet and moved to the top of the standings after Tori Zierenberg and an own goal earned Zephyr a 2-0 win against Dallas Trinity FC.v
