10.12.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







Spokane Zephyr FC recorded its fifth-consecutive clean sheet and moved to the top of the standings after Tori Zierenberg and an own goal earned Zephyr a 2-0 win against Dallas Trinity FC.v







