10.12.2024: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
October 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as it played to a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field as Aaron Bibout scored the equalizer for the hosts after New Mexico had taken the lead through Jacobo Reyes.
