10.11.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Niall Reid-Stephen opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Luis Gil equalized from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute as Spokane Velocity FC and South Georgia Tormenta FC played to a 1-1 draw at One Spokane Stadium, ending the visitors' win streak at six games.

