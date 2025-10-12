10.11.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Danny Griffin and Sean Suber scored in either half as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Highmark Stadium to clinch a place in the USL Championship Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.







